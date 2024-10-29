Markets Print 2024-10-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 28, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 28, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 90,195.52
High: 91,054.84
Low: 89,732.73
Net Change: 201.55
Volume (000): 267,245
Value (000): 22,594,043
Makt Cap (000) 2,796,166,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,878.39
NET CH (-) 14.20
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,492.77
NET CH (+) 8.77
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,415.93
NET CH (+) 138.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,974.33
NET CH (-) 16.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,738.22
NET CH (+) 74.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,270.05
NET CH (+) 70.38
------------------------------------
As on: 28-October-2024
====================================
