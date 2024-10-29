KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 28, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 90,195.52 High: 91,054.84 Low: 89,732.73 Net Change: 201.55 Volume (000): 267,245 Value (000): 22,594,043 Makt Cap (000) 2,796,166,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,878.39 NET CH (-) 14.20 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,492.77 NET CH (+) 8.77 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,415.93 NET CH (+) 138.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,974.33 NET CH (-) 16.19 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,738.22 NET CH (+) 74.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,270.05 NET CH (+) 70.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-October-2024 ====================================

