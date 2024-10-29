Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 28, 2024).
Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 28, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 90,195.52
High:                      91,054.84
Low:                       89,732.73
Net Change:                   201.55
Volume (000):                267,245
Value (000):              22,594,043
Makt Cap (000)         2,796,166,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,878.39
NET CH                     (-) 14.20
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,492.77
NET CH                      (+) 8.77
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,415.93
NET CH                    (+) 138.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,974.33
NET CH                     (-) 16.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,738.22
NET CH                     (+) 74.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,270.05
NET CH                     (+) 70.38
------------------------------------
As on:               28-October-2024
====================================

