Markets

China, HK stocks struggle for direction ahead of Beijing’s key meeting

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2024 09:33am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks fell in early trade on Monday, while Hong Kong stocks barely moved as investors anxiously await potential outcomes of a key meeting at home and the U.S. presidential election due next week.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index eased 0.4%, while the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was largely flat in early trade.

China’s top legislative body will meet from Nov. 4-8, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday, with no mention on the agenda of highly anticipated debt and other fiscal measures.

Earlier in the day, China’s central bank announced it had activated its open market outright reverse repo operations facility and would use it to trade with primary dealers in open market operations on a monthly basis.

Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris are polling neck-and-neck in crucial swing states ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Investors are anxious about a contested result roiling world markets and unleashing fresh geopolitical uncertainty.

