AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-28

APNS says concerned at stoppage of tender ads in newspapers by Punjab govt

Press Release Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:21am

KARACHI: APNS expresses grave concern over the stoppage of tender advertisements in newspapers by Punjab Government vide amendment in the procurement (PPRA) rules.

The APNS has strongly rejected the amendment being disastrous for the already crisis ridden newspapers in Punjab as it would result in the closure and strangling of all medium and regional newspapers across the province.

The Punjab Committee of the APNS at its meeting held under the chairmanship of Jamil Athar has urged upon Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab to immediately intervene in the matter and withdraw the amendment to save newspaper industry from closure and unemployment of thousands of journalists and newspaper workers.

The APNS committee noted that the amendment would not only badly impact on the economies of newspapers but would also negate the transparency in the procurement process. The members were briefed that despite assurances by the Information Minister, Azma Bokhari the amendment has not yet been withdrawn hence the newspapers are facing acute financial crisis.

The members decided to form a Joint Action Committee of media organisations including CPNE and PFUJ. The committee also decided to take legal recourse and actions and protests on all available forums if the amendment not withdrawn by the Punjab Govt.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Jamil Athar, Irfan Ashraf (Jang), Imran Raza (Dawn), Mohammad Farooq (Pakistan), Sheikh Furqan (Khabrain), Safdar Ali Khan (Sarzameen), Awais Raazi ( Taqat), Mohsin Mumtaz (Aftab), Imran Athar Kazi( Tijarat) and Irfan Athar Kazi (Jurrat).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPRA APNS

Comments

200 characters

APNS says concerned at stoppage of tender ads in newspapers by Punjab govt

CASA-1000: World Bank mission due today to remove bottlenecks

Corporate sector: Only 5,000 big cos are practically compliant taxpayers

Now 20 UK MPs seek UK govt’s intervention in securing IK’s release

SNGPL move to reinitiate arbitration perturbs NPPMCL

Capacity payment issue: 10 IPPs seek PM’s intervention

Bilawal-led PPP team meets Shehbaz

All eyes on full court; agenda remains unclear

Israeli strikes kill at least 45 in Gaza, medics say, as ceasefire talks ‘resume’

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

Miftah says ‘complete overhaul of system is essential’

Read more stories