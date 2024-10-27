MoFA condemns Israeli attack

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned recent Israeli military strikes against Iran, labelling the attacks as a serious violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a press release issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan called the strikes a grave affront to Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as, a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

The Ministry highlighted that Israel bears full responsibility for this cycle of escalation, which threatens to destabilise the broader region. Stressing that such actions hinder the prospects for regional peace and stability, Pakistan appealed to the United Nations Security Council to act swiftly. The statement urged the Council to take immediate measures to rein in what it described as Israel’s “reckless and criminal behaviour.”

Pakistan’s government also called upon the international community to uphold its commitment to peace and security, encouraging a unified global response to restore calm and stability to the region.

