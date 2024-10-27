Second day of ‘PAPS 2024’ sets optimistic tone for automotive sector

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) continued its showcase of Pakistan’s largest auto parts exhibition on the second day, marked by high-profile visits and notable events.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended as the chief guest, inaugurating the day’s activities with a tour of the exhibition halls alongside PAAPAM officials. Here, local and international exhibitors presented cutting-edge automotive parts and advancements.

The day featured exclusive industrial visits for dignitaries and attendees, including trips to ST Engineering and Thermosole at Sundar Industrial Estate — two of Pakistan’s premier auto parts manufacturers. These visits offered firsthand insights into the state-of-the-art technology and processes driving Pakistan’s automotive sector forward.

In his address, Rana Tanveer Hussain praised PAAPAM’s role, stating, “PAPS provides a vital platform to advance Pakistan’s automotive sector. This event exemplifies the resilience, innovation, and potential for growth within our industry.”

A specialized symposium held during the event brought together industry experts to discuss the future of Pakistan’s automotive sector. Key topics included technological advancements, localization strategies, and opportunities for investment in automotive parts manufacturing.

Rehan Riaz, Convener of PAPS 2024, highlighted, “The robust participation from local and international exhibitors underscores the potential within Pakistan’s automotive industry. Events like PAPS allow us to display innovative solutions while strengthening ties with global partners.”

In the evening, PAAPAM hosted a distinguished dinner at local hotel, attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan as the guest of honour. The evening included an awards ceremony acknowledging the organizers and sponsors for their contributions, followed by a Gala Night with vibrant musical performances.

The second day of PAPS 2024 set an optimistic tone for the future, with both industry leaders and international exhibitors expressing enthusiasm for the continued growth and success of Pakistan’s automotive sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024