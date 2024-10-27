AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-27

Second day of ‘PAPS 2024’ sets optimistic tone for automotive sector

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) continued its showcase of Pakistan’s largest auto parts exhibition on the second day, marked by high-profile visits and notable events.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended as the chief guest, inaugurating the day’s activities with a tour of the exhibition halls alongside PAAPAM officials. Here, local and international exhibitors presented cutting-edge automotive parts and advancements.

The day featured exclusive industrial visits for dignitaries and attendees, including trips to ST Engineering and Thermosole at Sundar Industrial Estate — two of Pakistan’s premier auto parts manufacturers. These visits offered firsthand insights into the state-of-the-art technology and processes driving Pakistan’s automotive sector forward.

In his address, Rana Tanveer Hussain praised PAAPAM’s role, stating, “PAPS provides a vital platform to advance Pakistan’s automotive sector. This event exemplifies the resilience, innovation, and potential for growth within our industry.”

A specialized symposium held during the event brought together industry experts to discuss the future of Pakistan’s automotive sector. Key topics included technological advancements, localization strategies, and opportunities for investment in automotive parts manufacturing.

Rehan Riaz, Convener of PAPS 2024, highlighted, “The robust participation from local and international exhibitors underscores the potential within Pakistan’s automotive industry. Events like PAPS allow us to display innovative solutions while strengthening ties with global partners.”

In the evening, PAAPAM hosted a distinguished dinner at local hotel, attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan as the guest of honour. The evening included an awards ceremony acknowledging the organizers and sponsors for their contributions, followed by a Gala Night with vibrant musical performances.

The second day of PAPS 2024 set an optimistic tone for the future, with both industry leaders and international exhibitors expressing enthusiasm for the continued growth and success of Pakistan’s automotive sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rana Tanveer Hussain Paapam automotive sector PAPS 2024

Comments

200 characters

Second day of ‘PAPS 2024’ sets optimistic tone for automotive sector

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories