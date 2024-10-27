SCO: a debating society?

The capital of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was shut down for the recently held (October 15 to 17, 2024) Shanghai Co-operation Organization summit. While the decorations and parties were good nothing substantial was delivered at the end. After signing the joint communique, the participants boarded their flights to travel back home.

Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan was crowned as the Chairman of SCO while the Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar sat next to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar for lunch to discuss Cricket. Some of the newspaper headings read; ‘Jaishankar wraps up recent visit, heaps praise on hospitality’, ‘Pakistan Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue’, ‘PM stresses for a stable Afghanistan, SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs’, etc.

It was the 23rd meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) which was presided over by the PM, as Pakistan was the host country. Participants included Indian Foreign Minister, China’s PM, Russia’s PM, Iran’s Industry, Mine and Trade Minister, Uzbekistan’s PM, Belarus PM, Kazakhistan PM, Tajikistan PM; Afghanistan did not attend.

The largest entourage of 76 participants came from Russia. The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organization established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China. The organization was formed with a noble intent. All the members except India supported China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. Pakistan is facing several obstacles in the implementation of the on-going CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) project which is part of OBOR.

In my entire adult life, the most effective summit I have observed was the 1974 Islamic Conference convened in Lahore under OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries). It was a historic event in which all the Heads of State of Islamic countries participated including Yasir Arafat the un-disputed leader of the Palestinian resistance. While deliberations were going on in the Punjab Assembly Hall, Islami Jamiat-e-Tulba led by their charismatic leader Javed Hashmi was protesting outside. It was called ‘Bangladesh Na-manzoor Movement’. Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman was the last leader to arrive after his country was recognized. No roads were blocked by containers. The leaders went to the historic Badshahi Mosque for Friday prayers in full public view.

Bhutto’s speech was historic, he said we are poor, but we are ready to sacrifice our blood for the liberation of Palestine, together we will enter Jerusalem.

Shock waves were sent all over the world; finally the ‘Ummah’ had awakened from a deep slumber mainly because of leadership. Bhutto had convinced Shah Faisal to bring the Islamic Countries on a unified platform.

Earlier the ‘Oil Embargo’ in the year 1973 imposed during the Arab-Israeli war; aka the Yom Kippur war, when the Egyptian army successfully crossed the Suez Canal, claimed Israeli occupied Egyptian territory and paralysed the oil dependent Western countries. In the United States of America (USA), the superpower, the wheels came to a grinding halt. For the first time the ‘Oil Weapon’ worked.

When the ’ Islamic Bomb ’ was detonated in May 1998 the entire Muslim World started to look up to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I had the chance to travel in the Middle East later that year. Pakistan emerged as the un-disputed leader of the Ummah as envisioned by the Lahore Summit, but the euphoria was short-lived.

The leadership of the time was apologetic instead of leading from the front it decided to take the back seat. Today OIC stands dis-functional. The Ummah has regressed to the point of helplessness in both Palestine and Kashmir. It reminds me of the words of Baba Farid; “Sulhi Tay Charna Painda Ha (Change is never easy; one must face crusification)”.

SCO covers about forty percent of the world population with abundance of natural and energy resources. Iran is under sanctions. Despite an agreement, Pakistan has not been able to procure natural gas and faces serious legal threats for violation. War has been forced on Russia.

Afghanistan is in the process of recovering from years of imposed war. Only some issues have been settled between some of the Central Asian Republics; otherwise, SCO has been a debating society for the last twenty-three years mainly because of poor leadership.

After the imposed 1962 constitution of Ayub Khan, the defiant Habib Jalib penned his famous poem: ‘Dastoor’ (Constitution). The usurper had taken over on the promise of progress and prosperity of the nation which proved to be uneven and resulted in skewed distribution of wealth. He wrote, “Phool Shakhoon Pay Khilnay Lagay, Jam Rindon Ko Milnay Lagay (Flowers have started to blossom, goblets full of wine are being served)”. Illusions are short-lived. Will this be an Asian century? SCO must lead not follow.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024