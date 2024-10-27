AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-27

Hybrid Sedan: Hyundai Nishat can consider zero-interest installment plan

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motors can consider introducing a zero-interest installment plan for the newly launched Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, following the success of similar plans for the Hyundai’s other variants.

This was stated by Malik Muhammad Adnan Senior General Manager Hyundai Nishat Motors at a launching ceremony of Pakistan’s first locally assembled hybrid sedan, the 7th-generation Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, at a local hotel in Karachi.

Malik said that the company is presently observing public response to the Elantra Hybrid and may offer a zero-interest installment plan if needed.

Furthermore, he said that the company has the capacity to assemble 200 units per month and added that the present market situation is not favorable for the localization of Elantra Hybrid as the current sales volume of vehicles has fallen by 50%.

The Elantra Hybrid boasts Hyundai’s smart stream 1.6L GDI Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering 139 hp and 264 Nm of torque. Its lithium-ion polymer battery provides 1.32kWh capacity and 42kW output.

The vehicle features Hyundai’s latest parametric design language, with wraparound LED headlights, a prominent Parametric Jewel Pattern grille, and a single LED taillight bar. The interior includes a driver-focused cabin layout, 10.25-inch TFT LCD Info display, and 8-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include two airbags, ABS, Auto Brake Hold, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Assist, and Electronic Stability Control.

Priced at Rs9.7 million, the Elantra Hybrid offers competitive pricing, fuel efficiency, and advanced features, making it an attractive option for Pakistani consumers seeking a stylish, eco-friendly sedan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Hyundai Nishat Motors Hybrid Sedan

Comments

200 characters

Hybrid Sedan: Hyundai Nishat can consider zero-interest installment plan

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories