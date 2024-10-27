Hybrid Sedan: Hyundai Nishat can consider zero-interest installment plan

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motors can consider introducing a zero-interest installment plan for the newly launched Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, following the success of similar plans for the Hyundai’s other variants.

This was stated by Malik Muhammad Adnan Senior General Manager Hyundai Nishat Motors at a launching ceremony of Pakistan’s first locally assembled hybrid sedan, the 7th-generation Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, at a local hotel in Karachi.

Malik said that the company is presently observing public response to the Elantra Hybrid and may offer a zero-interest installment plan if needed.

Furthermore, he said that the company has the capacity to assemble 200 units per month and added that the present market situation is not favorable for the localization of Elantra Hybrid as the current sales volume of vehicles has fallen by 50%.

The Elantra Hybrid boasts Hyundai’s smart stream 1.6L GDI Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, delivering 139 hp and 264 Nm of torque. Its lithium-ion polymer battery provides 1.32kWh capacity and 42kW output.

The vehicle features Hyundai’s latest parametric design language, with wraparound LED headlights, a prominent Parametric Jewel Pattern grille, and a single LED taillight bar. The interior includes a driver-focused cabin layout, 10.25-inch TFT LCD Info display, and 8-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include two airbags, ABS, Auto Brake Hold, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Assist, and Electronic Stability Control.

Priced at Rs9.7 million, the Elantra Hybrid offers competitive pricing, fuel efficiency, and advanced features, making it an attractive option for Pakistani consumers seeking a stylish, eco-friendly sedan.

