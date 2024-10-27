Toshakhana-II case: Indictment of IK, spouse deferred

ISLAMABAD: A special court, on Saturday, again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, until October 29 in the Toshakhana-II case, as the judge Sharukh Arjumand of the special court was on leave.

The hearing, which was moved from Adiala Jail to the Federal Judicial Complex for security reasons, was attended by both the PTI’s legal counsel and a prosecutor from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, no proceedings took place due to the judge’s absence.

The case is set to resume on October 29.

