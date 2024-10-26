Textile exporters urged to discover opportunities in emerging markets

KARACHI: CEM Altan, President International Apparel Federation (IAF), has said that Pakistan’s garment and textile sector must diversify export destinations by entering emerging and high-end markets, including Russia, Central Asia, and Middle Eastern countries.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, President IAF- a representing body of Apparel sector of 42 countries- said that instead of exporting low-cost textile made-ups, Pakistan should focus on value-added products including garments, fast fashion, sports, and medical wear

At present, he said that Pakistani exporters could capture export orders from Bangladesh, which is losing its exports due to political uncertainty and governance challenges. “Global fashion brands are exploring low-cost production countries that address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance and labourers’ rights, and established Pakistani brands could attract more foreign direct investment from different countries,” he added.

He said that Pakistani textile units should digitise the supply chain through tools like Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, block-chain for transparency, and IoT to improve production planning and inventory management. “Established brands should strengthen e-commerce platforms and encourage local manufacturers to enter global online marketplaces like Amazon, Alibaba, and Etsy to reach a broader customer base,” he added.

He said that the production of high-quality cotton should be increased through farm mechanisation and high-yield farming practices. Better seed quality, farming techniques, and irrigation solutions can also enhance cotton yield to support the textile sector, Altan said. Since cotton is the backbone of the textile industry, enhancing its quality and availability is crucial for the sector’s overall growth, he added.

Former Chairman Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers and Exporters (PRGMEA) Ijaz Khokar that Pakistani exporters have received orders from buyers of Bangladesh in recent weeks, and orders from South Asian countries will grow further in the coming months.

Under the banner of the PRGMEA, local textile and apparel producers are planning to organise a World Fashion Convention in Pakistan in 2026. This will be the second time that Pakistan will host this global mega-event, as the country hosted this event for the first time in 2019. This event will positively impact us in multiple directions. Hence, the government should support us.

“The government should set up multiple research and development centres, textile clusters, packaging centres, and fashion design centres in collaboration with the private sector. These centres will strengthen garment and apparel producers and enhance their exports to different countries”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024