BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 25, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 25, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 89,993.97
High: 90,593.61
Low: 89,373.82
Net Change: 1047.98
Volume (000): 365,941
Value (000): 30,372,935
Makt Cap (000) 2,789,918,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,892.59
NET CH (-) 183.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,484.00
NET CH (+) 350.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,277.32
NET CH (+) 298.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,990.52
NET CH (-) 463.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,664.20
NET CH (+) 148.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,199.67
NET CH (-) 69.66
------------------------------------
As on: 25- October -2024
====================================
