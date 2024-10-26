KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 25, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 89,993.97 High: 90,593.61 Low: 89,373.82 Net Change: 1047.98 Volume (000): 365,941 Value (000): 30,372,935 Makt Cap (000) 2,789,918,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,892.59 NET CH (-) 183.89 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,484.00 NET CH (+) 350.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,277.32 NET CH (+) 298.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,990.52 NET CH (-) 463.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,664.20 NET CH (+) 148.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,199.67 NET CH (-) 69.66 ------------------------------------ As on: 25- October -2024 ====================================

