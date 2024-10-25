AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Markets

Gold falls on profit taking after record rally

Reuters Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 07:02pm

LONDON: Gold prices fell on Friday as some investors booked profit after a recent rally that pushed bullion to a record high, although ongoing tensions in the Middle East helped limit the decline. Spot gold eased 0.4% to $2,724.50 per ounce by 1159 GMT.

Prices had hit an all-time high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday there was a real sense of urgency in getting to a diplomatic resolution to end the conflict in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, while calling for the protection of civilians.

Approaching US Nov. 5 presidential election, for which opinion polls show the race to the White House remains tight, are focusing attention on the economic, financial and geopolitical risks ahead.

Next week, investors in non-yielding gold will be focused on the US inflation and economic growth data for clues about the health of the economy which may increase volatility in precious metals, said Adrian Ash, head of research at BullionVault.

“But going into the knife-edge election, any dips in gold are being bought and remain shallow,” he added. Spot gold is up 32% so far this year.

According to LSEG Workspace data, this is going to be gold’s largest annual growth since 1979 if it stays near these levels.

The precious metal’s rally has, however, dented demand in the price-sensitive Asian physical markets with discounts rising in China and consumers in India buying less in volume terms.

Gold climbs on safety rush

Meanwhile, spot palladium touched $1,168 per ounce, hitting its ten-month high for the second consecutive day, amid concerns about exports from Russia, where Nornickel’s production accounts for 40% of global mined output.

It was last up 0.2% at $1,158.79.

Palladium rose 9% on Thursday after Bloomberg News reported that the US asked the Group of Seven allies to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium, which triggered coverage of some short positions in palladium futures.

Spot silver, which hit a 12-year-high of $34.87 earlier this week, fell 1.4% to $33.23 per ounce. Platinum lost 1.6% to $1,009.43.

Gold Gold Prices LME gold Gold Spot gold spot rate

