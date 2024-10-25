AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-25

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

Naveed Butt Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The ministries demanded Rs2.9 trillion development budget, whereas, the federal government has approved Rs1.100 trillion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25.

The ministries made this demand during a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee for Planning and Execution of Foreign-Funded Development Projects chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, here on Thursday.

The minister directed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to come up with a realistic demand of budget in consultation with respective ministries/divisions which will be deliberated with Ministry of Finance to arrange required funds for development projects.

Parliamentary penal informed: ‘PSDP allocations being revised downward on IMF instruction’

The committee, discussed in detail, the planning and execution of foreign-funded projects and the need to refine policy guidelines in line with the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)’s decisions.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that the challenges posed by scarce resources and huge demand for development projects need to be addressed during the financial year.

The PSDP currently stands at Rs1,100 billion, with an allocation of Rs220 billion in foreign funding as rupee cover.

The financial constraints have led to a 10 times increase in the throw-forward, alongside administrative and implementation challenges.

The minister highlighted that over the past years, the pie of development portfolio is squeezing contrary to increasing demand for development infrastructure.

Moreover, adjustment of fiscal targets the development budget is shrinking.

Ahsan fears Rs200bn-400bn cut in PSDP outlay

He stressed the importance of preparing plans that address the minimum essential requirements of ministries to ensure timely disbursement of funds.

He emphasised that all projects should demonstrate robust economic and financial rationale, given the current balance of payments challenges.

He also called for the establishment of a mechanism to reduce financial burdens and ensure practical implementation.

Iqbal added that all PSDP projects, including foreign-funded initiatives, need execution within the specified timelines and clear ownership to avoid cost and time overruns.

He stressed the importance of carefully managing economic and financial risks associated with foreign-funded projects, as exchange rate fluctuations can significantly impact loan repayments, increasing the burden on government finances.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Member Infrastructure, Waqas Anwar and senior officials from the Ministry of Planning attended the meeting. Federal Minister for EAD Ahad Cheema participated via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ministry of finance Ahsan iqbal Federal Government PSDP EAD Economic Affairs Division PSDP projects Planning Minister development budget Ministries PSDP 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories