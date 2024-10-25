AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Oct 25, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

‘Dining in the Dark Experience’: OICCI hosts event to unite foreign investors for disability inclusion

Published 25 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) organised a unique event, the “Dining in the Dark Experience,” in collaboration with Khaas Foodz Kitchen (KFK) on Thursday.

This initiative brought together OICCI’s member companies and foreign investors to emphasise the importance of disability inclusion and address the challenges persons with disabilities (PWDs) face in corporate environments.

The highlight of the event was a sensory dining experience, where attendees were blindfolded and led through the meal cooked by visually impaired chefs from KFK, a social enterprise committed to training and employing individuals with disabilities. This unique setting allowed participants to experience first-hand the difficulties PWDs face, fostering empathy and sparking discussions on inclusion.

Ahmed Bozai, Chairperson of OICCI's Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee, emphasised the need for corporate Pakistan to drive change.

“Inclusive environments are more than just a moral responsibility - they are a business necessity. People with disabilities bring immense talent, and it’s time we create pathways for them to fully contribute and thrive,” said Ahmed during his keynote speech.

Following the dining experience, the event featured a panel discussion with industry leaders including Ali Tareen, founder of Khaas Foodz Kitchen, Fizza Hussain, co-founder, KFK, Saadia Fahad, general manager DEI, K-Electric, and Fatima Arshad, head of communications and sustainability, Unilever Pakistan. The discussion explored the challenges and opportunities that businesses face in creating inclusive workplaces and the importance of adopting disability-friendly policies.

OICCI’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) surveys revealed that while about half of respondents prioritize D&I, representation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) remains low, with less than 0.5 percent of permanent employees being PWDs.

Commenting on this, OICCI Secretary General M Abdul Aleem said, “Our goal is to improve these numbers. It’s crucial for our member companies to move beyond policies and actively foster work environments where persons with disabilities can thrive.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

