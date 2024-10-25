AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

ARL awarded Best Corporate Excellence Award by MAP

Press Release Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) has received the Best Corporate Excellence Award in the refinery sector from the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP), said a press release.

This prestigious award was bestowed at a one-day convention in Karachi, attended by prominent members of the corporate sector, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, presented the award to the chief financial officer of ARL.

This recognition stems from a comprehensive evaluation conducted by leading experts in various fields, including Leadership and Strategic Planning, Corporate Social Responsibility, HR Management, Operations, Customer Focus, IT, and overall corporate governance.

It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of ARL’s management and employees to fulfilling corporate responsibilities and enhancing the corporate culture.

The ARL’s success is a reflection of our continuous commitment to our core values. These values are embedded in our daily operations and decision-making processes, driving our commitment to positive change, it said.

