AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 180,436 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,152 tonnes of import cargo and 80,436 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 100,152 comprised of 56,984 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,843 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,430 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 14,895 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 80,436 comprised of 45,522 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 181 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,130 tonnes of Cement, 21,152 tonnes of Clinkers, 5,651 tonnes of Rice & 4,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships, namely Xin Hang Zhou, Kiran Adriatic, Sg Pegasus, Atlantic Ibis, Agios Nikolas & Haiphong Express berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Pacific Horizon I, T Vega, Addison & Hyundai Pluto sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Maersk Cape Town’ left the port on today morning while five more ships, MSC Positano, Valentina, Alea, Bam Bam and Dravin are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,468 tonnes, comprising 130,126 tonnes imports cargo and 53,342 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,026 Containers (2,059 TEUs Imports & 1,967 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Torrente, African Harrier, Scarlet Rosella and Umm Bab scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Canola Seed and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, Mw-1, FAP and EETL respectively on today 24th October, while another containers ship ‘CMA CGM Don Pascuale’ is due to arrive at port on Friday 25th October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories