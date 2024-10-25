Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 180,436 tonnes of cargo comprising 100,152 tonnes of import cargo and 80,436 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 100,152 comprised of 56,984 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,843 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,430 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 14,895 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 80,436 comprised of 45,522 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 181 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,130 tonnes of Cement, 21,152 tonnes of Clinkers, 5,651 tonnes of Rice & 4,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships, namely Xin Hang Zhou, Kiran Adriatic, Sg Pegasus, Atlantic Ibis, Agios Nikolas & Haiphong Express berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Pacific Horizon I, T Vega, Addison & Hyundai Pluto sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Maersk Cape Town’ left the port on today morning while five more ships, MSC Positano, Valentina, Alea, Bam Bam and Dravin are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,468 tonnes, comprising 130,126 tonnes imports cargo and 53,342 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,026 Containers (2,059 TEUs Imports & 1,967 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Torrente, African Harrier, Scarlet Rosella and Umm Bab scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Canola Seed and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, Mw-1, FAP and EETL respectively on today 24th October, while another containers ship ‘CMA CGM Don Pascuale’ is due to arrive at port on Friday 25th October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024