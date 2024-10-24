AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 24, 2024
Markets

Most Gulf markets ease on regional tensions

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 08:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf were lower on Thursday as simmering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept investors on the sidelines.

Israeli strikes pounded Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday and Hezbollah said it fired precision guided missiles for the first time at Israeli targets, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured the region, pushing for a halt to fighting in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Israeli strikes were also reported to have hit the Syrian capital Damascus early on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, with the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank losing 0.6% and Alinma Bank was down 1.2%.

The Saudi index posted a weekly loss of 0.2%.

Separately, the kingdom attracted foreign direct investment inflows of 96 billion riyals ($25.6 billion) in 2023, beating official targets, according to government data based on a new calculation methodology.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.1% lower, hit by by a 0.5% drop in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC).

Most Gulf markets in red on heightened regional tensions

IHC said on Wednesday its subsidiary International Tech Group acquired an additional 46% stake in Emircon for 292 million dirhams ($79.51 million).

However, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank climbed 2.5%, after beating forecasts with a 23% rise in third-quarter profit.

Dubai’s main share index concluded flat.

The Qatari index fell 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar retreating 1%.

The Qatari index recorded its biggest weekly loss of 3.1% in a year.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian index rose 0.5%, with Talaat Mostafa Holding gaining 1.7%.

The blue-chip index posted first weekly gains in three weeks.

Egypt’s economic growth will increase to 4.0% in the year to the end of June 2025 as austerity measures imposed under an International Monetary Fund programme run their course, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    eased 0.1% to 11,886
 ABU DHABI       down 0.1% to 9,196
 DUBAI           was flat at 4,464
 QATAR           dropped 0.1% to 10,401
 EGYPT           rose 0.5% to 30,553
 BAHRAIN         gained 0.6% to 2,002
 OMAN            added 0.4% to 4,826
 KUWAIT          fell 0.2% to 7,461
----------------------------------------
