Markets Print 2024-10-24

Lesco chief reviews maintenance projects

Published 24 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: A high-level meeting was convened at the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) headquarters to assess the progress of ongoing maintenance projects across the region.

Chaired by Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Hyder, the meeting provided a comprehensive overview of the maintenance work. Engineer Hyder stressed the importance of expediting the completion of these projects, instructing relevant officials to personally oversee the work and ensure timely completion.

The meeting was attended by senior Lesco officials, including Director HR Zamir Hussain Kallachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director Customer Services Sarwar Moghal, Director Admin Masumah Adil, Chief Engineer Operations Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer PIU Ejaz Bhatti, Chief Engineer PMU Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer T&G Zafar Iqbal, Director Complaint Cell Rana Rizwan Subghatullah, and Director Safety Fawad Khalid.

