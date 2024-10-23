‘International Rescue Challenge’: Pakistan rescue team emerges as a champion

LAHORE: The Pakistan Rescue Team emerged as the champion in the ‘International Rescue Challenge,’ while the Philippine Rescue Team secured the runner-up position.

Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Minister for Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique and the United States Consul General, congratulated the champion team of the International Rescue Challenge 2024. They also praised other teams for excelling in various individual challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker PA lauded Rescue 1122 for saving countless lives across Punjab and praised the Emergency Services Academy as a beacon of hope for imparting training to thousands of rescue personnel.

He affirmed the Punjab government’s commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to public welfare, highlighting the upcoming launch of the Motorway Ambulance Service following the success of the Air Ambulance Service.

On behalf of the Punjab Government, Khawaja Salman Rafique thanked the International Rescue Teams, representatives of United Nations INSARAG Secretariat, UN-Agencies for participation in the International Rescue Challenge in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Winston Chang UN-INSARAG Global Lead from OCHA Geneva said, “I am very impressed to witness the huge progress made by the Pakistan Rescue Team. Organizing such a mega event is no easy task. We are witnessing the seamless planning and execution of months of hard work shown by the committed PRT professionals.”

