AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

‘International Rescue Challenge’: Pakistan rescue team emerges as a champion

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 08:09am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Rescue Team emerged as the champion in the ‘International Rescue Challenge,’ while the Philippine Rescue Team secured the runner-up position.

Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Minister for Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique and the United States Consul General, congratulated the champion team of the International Rescue Challenge 2024. They also praised other teams for excelling in various individual challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker PA lauded Rescue 1122 for saving countless lives across Punjab and praised the Emergency Services Academy as a beacon of hope for imparting training to thousands of rescue personnel.

He affirmed the Punjab government’s commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to public welfare, highlighting the upcoming launch of the Motorway Ambulance Service following the success of the Air Ambulance Service.

On behalf of the Punjab Government, Khawaja Salman Rafique thanked the International Rescue Teams, representatives of United Nations INSARAG Secretariat, UN-Agencies for participation in the International Rescue Challenge in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Winston Chang UN-INSARAG Global Lead from OCHA Geneva said, “I am very impressed to witness the huge progress made by the Pakistan Rescue Team. Organizing such a mega event is no easy task. We are witnessing the seamless planning and execution of months of hard work shown by the committed PRT professionals.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Rescue1122 Pakistan Rescue Team International Rescue Challenge Philippine Rescue Team

Comments

200 characters

‘International Rescue Challenge’: Pakistan rescue team emerges as a champion

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories