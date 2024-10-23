Sindh notifies minimum wage for workers

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday notified minimum wage to Rs 37,000 per month for workers.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, the minimum wage has been fixed at Rs 37,000 per month for the workers from July 2024.

All the industrial and business firms of the province are bound to give Rs 37,000 per month wage to their workers, the notification said.

It further said if the workers are getting more than the minimum wage in any industrial or business firm in Sindh, it will not be slashed following the issuance of the notification.

The notification has been issued after the approval of CM Murad Ali Shah.

Last year, the Minimum Wage Board Sindh revised the wages of factory workers upward.