AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Luxury brand Chanel to sponsor Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 05:41pm
Rowing - The University Boat Race - London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Cambridge lead Oxford during the men’s race Photo: Reuters
Rowing - The University Boat Race - London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Cambridge lead Oxford during the men’s race Photo: Reuters

LONDON: French luxury brand Chanel will sponsor Britain’s historic Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race next year in the first sporting sponsorship for the company known for its tailored suits and quilted purses.

Luxury fashion companies are increasingly moving into the sports sponsorship space in a bid to attract new audiences. LVMH sponsored the Paris Olympics and earlier this month the luxury giant, owner of the Dior and Louis Vuitton brands, announced a 10-year deal with Formula One motor racing.

Britain’s Boat Race, rowed by crews of eight from Oxford and Cambridge universities along a four-mile stretch of the Thames, was first run in 1829 and is the oldest major sporting event in the country.

Chanel shows at Paris Opera as it seeks new designer

Chanel’s president of watches and jewellery Frédéric Grangié said the Boat Race “shares the same values of collective endeavour and the pursuit of excellence”.

The race, which attracts a television audience of more than 2 million, will be titled ‘The Chanel J12 Boat Race’ after the company’s watch, as part of a long-term partnership between the label and race organisers. No financial details were provided.

The Boat Race Company said it believed Chanel’s sponsorship would help it reach a new audience. Last year the race was sponsored by Gemini, a cryptocurrency platform.

LVMH Chanel Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race

Comments

200 characters

Luxury brand Chanel to sponsor Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race

Stay the course on reforms, IMF urges Pakistan

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan stocks extend gains, KSE-100 surges over 650 points

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

Oil prices rise on China stimulus amid Mideast ceasefire push

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

FY25Q1 FDI soars 48pc to $771m YoY

Read more stories