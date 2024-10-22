AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
South Africa out for 308 against Bangladesh, lead by 202

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2024 02:03pm

MIRPUR: A century from wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne powered South Africa to 308 all out and a lead of 202 on Tuesday in the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Verreynne was last man out in South Africa’s first innings on day two after scoring eight fours and two sixes in his 114.

He put on 119 for the seventh wicket with Wiann Mulder, who made 54, in reply to Bangladesh’s 106.

Rabada fastest to 300th Test wicket, as Bangladesh all out for 106

For Bangladesh, pace bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two of the four wickets to fall on Tuesday and spinner Taijul Islam finished with 5-122.

