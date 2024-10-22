Bakhtawar announces third son’s birth

KARACHI: Congratulations were in place for Bakhtawar Bhutto, the eldest daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and Mahmood Chaudhry on welcoming their third child – a boy.

Bakhtawar took to her Instagram on Monday to announce the arrival of her newborn. “We are happy to announce the birth of our third baby boy on October 20,” read a picture attached to the post.

Grandfather President Asif Ali Zardari and uncle Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sent warm wishes to Bakhtawar.

Bakhtawar is married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021. The couple announced the birth of their firstborn on October 10, 2021 and second son on October 6, 2022.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi.