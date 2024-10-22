Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-22

Bakhtawar announces third son’s birth

NNI Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Congratulations were in place for Bakhtawar Bhutto, the eldest daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and Mahmood Chaudhry on welcoming their third child – a boy.

Bakhtawar took to her Instagram on Monday to announce the arrival of her newborn. “We are happy to announce the birth of our third baby boy on October 20,” read a picture attached to the post.

Grandfather President Asif Ali Zardari and uncle Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sent warm wishes to Bakhtawar.

Bakhtawar is married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021. The couple announced the birth of their firstborn on October 10, 2021 and second son on October 6, 2022.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi.

Bakhtawar Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

Bakhtawar announces third son’s birth

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Cricket bat symbol: SC dismisses PTI’s review plea

Read more stories