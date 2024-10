TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will travel to the United States on Oct. 22-27 to attend the Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering and the International Monetary Fund meetings, the central bank said on Monday.

During his visit to Washington D.C., Ueda will speak at an IMF panel, which the IMF has said will be held on Oct. 23 and titled “Where is Japan on Inflation and Monetary Policy?”.