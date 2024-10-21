Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Bangladesh win toss, bat in first Test against South Africa

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2024 12:20pm
MIRPUR: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat in the first of two Tests against South Africa at Mirpur on Monday.

The Test is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

The series carries points towards the World Test Championship, with the final in England next year. South Africa currently are sixth in the standings with Bangladesh seventh.

South Africa are captained by Aiden Markram in the absence of Temba Bavuma, who is injured.

Bangladesh to move on from Shakib for South Africa series

The second Test is in Chittagong, also called Chattogram, on October 29.

Bangladesh:

Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

South Africa:

Aiden Markram (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.

Umpires:

Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire:

Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee:

Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

