AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,097 Increased By 8.5 (0.09%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By 58.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 85,250 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,803 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-21

PBS to host first-ever Data Fest-2024 today

APP Published October 21, 2024 Updated October 21, 2024 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will be hosting Pakistan’s first-ever Data Fest-2024 at the Pak China Friendship Centre from October 21-22, 2024, bringing together experts, researchers, and data enthusiasts from diverse fields to explore the critical role of data in shaping policies and driving innovation for a better future.

This first-of-its-kind festival aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and actionable strategies to tackle pressing challenges in Pakistan, including healthcare access, social equity, and sustainable development.

Prominent data scientists, statisticians and Information Technology experts will deliver inspiring speeches, showcasing the transformative power of data in policy-making and innovation.

Attendees participated in hands-on workshops, exhibitions, and a data visualization competition, showcasing the latest advancements in data technologies.

Key activities of the event are thematic discussions that will comprise engaging sessions on governance, climate resilience, and more, with participation from stakeholders including NADRA, SUPARCO, UNFPA, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

Further keynote speeches will be delivered by international and regional experts from organizations such as the United Nations and Asian Development Bank.

A total of 50 workshops will be conducted across six dedicated workstations and will cover various data integration and visualization topics.

The event features 80 stalls showcasing cutting-edge data products and tools, including participation from organizations like NADRA, SUPARCO, KPITB, AJK (IT Board), Pakistan Software Export Board, World Bank, UNICEF, UNFPA, Provincial Bureau of Statistics, IT Firms.

Panel Discussions of Data experts on six topics including Harnessing Demographic Data for Policy and Legislation to address Pakistan’s high population Growth Rate, Welfare Monitoring for Better Policy Decision-making, Climate Change Issues, Data Gaps, Bridging Data Gaps for Inclusive Data Systems for Effective Policy Making, Data Integration for Growth and Development, Closing Human Capital Gaps (Education) will also be held.

Delegations from International statistical offices, including, the Maldives Bureau of Statistics, Nepal Statistical Office, National Center for Statistics and Information, Oman, Delegates from the Asian Development Bank and UNICEF will also attend the event. Further, there will be virtual presentations from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Iran.

An incubation center for research and innovation is specially designed for academia and researchers to showcase their projects, and research work using different data sets using integrated data sets.

Various foundations and social welfare organizations also participated in the event.

From Academia, Institutions like LUMS, FAST, NUST, and Quaid-e-Azam University will attend Data Fest-2024.

It is believed that Data Fest-2024 will increase awareness and utilization of data for policy planning. It helps in strengthening collaboration among government, private sector, academia, and civil society. This festival will lead to innovations in data analytics and visualization techniques and will enhance data literacy and analytical skills among participants.

Data Fest-2024 will be the beginning of numerous collaborative projects aimed at utilizing data for societal betterment.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics invites all stakeholders to join this vital initiative to leverage data for improving lives and driving sustainable development across the nation.

PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Data Fest 2024

Comments

200 characters

PBS to host first-ever Data Fest-2024 today

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

After Senate, National Assembly also passes 26th Constitutional Amendment

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

PMA concerned over increase in polio cases

Illegal housing schemes: PRA Tribunal takes judicial notice

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

Read more stories