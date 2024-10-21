Minister announces rewards for best- performing students

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah has announced rewards for students who achieved top positions in the Karachi Matric Board exams.

He stated that the expenses for the higher education of Hafiz Abdul Raffay, the student who secured the first position, will be covered until he completes his education.

Addressing the event organised by the Delhi School Old Boys Welfare Association to honour Hafiz Abdul Raffay and other top-ranking students, Sardar Ali Shah praised the achievement of a government school student securing a position after 28 years, calling it a positive beginning. He highlighted that students from middleclass backgrounds have proven that it’s not necessary to have luxuries to showcase one’s talents, even in the face of challenges.

The event was held at the Karachi Medical and Dental College auditorium in North Nazimabad. Attendees included the Vice Chancellor of Karachi Metropolitan University Dr Waseem Qazi, Director of School Education Karachi Mirza Arshad Baig, head of the Association Masroor Hussain Warsi, Secretary of the Delhi Association Farhat Hayat, Delhi School Principal Ali Khan Mirjat, as well as students, teachers, education officials, and others.

Sardar Ali Shah expressed satisfaction with the positive news regarding his promise to improve education, which he had made to his party. He further shared that when asked by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about his first priority as Education Minister, he had said he would enrol his own daughter in government schools, emphasising his commitment to public schools.

The Minister also emphasised that a government school student securing a top position has set a precedent, and he acknowledged the history of people in this region who established schools with love and dedication, such as Sindh Madrasa School, Noor Muhammad High School, DJ Science College, and Dow University.

He applauded former students who continue to support their schools and emphasised the importance of remembering those institutions where children of the poor are still studying, despite the constitutional promise of free education.

Shah also made it clear that the Education Department is not just a means of employment, urging teachers to teach with honesty. He noted that elected representatives have begun to take ownership of schools. He expressed support for private schools that prioritise the welfare of both students and their parents.

On this occasion, the Minister announced a reward of 200,000 rupees for Hafiz Abdul Raffay, who secured first position, 150,000 rupees for Rumaisa Imran from Al-Khalil School, who secured the second position, and 100,000 rupees for Rukhsar Soomro from Little Folks School, who secured the third position. He also committed to covering Abdul Rafi’s higher education expenses.

Vice Chancellor Dr Waseem Qazi highlighted the need for content enrichment, stressing the importance of creating online platforms to provide students in rural areas access to the same resources as those in urban centres.

Abdul Raffay’s father, Muhammad Tariq, who is also a government schoolteacher at Delhi School, said that parents need to trust not only their children but also government schools.

He noted that the recent hiring of qualified teachers will further improve the standard of education. Other speakers at the event included senior teacher Madam Sarwat, Principal Ali Khan Mirjat, and former student Syed Ammar Babar.

Later, the Delhi School Old Boys Welfare Association presented Hafiz Abdul Raffay with a cheque for 350,000 rupees, while the second and third position holders were awarded checks of 25,000 rupees each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024