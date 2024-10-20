ICMA, ICAP present corporate report awards

LAHORE: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) proudly present the Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards (BCSRA) 2023. The prestigious awards ceremony took place at the historic Shahi Qila, Lahore, on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The event was graced by Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), who served as the Chief Guest. His participation underscores the pivotal role of corporate reporting in strengthening investor confidence and promoting transparency in Pakistan’s corporate sector.

Akif Saeed remarked, “I am pleased to acknowledge the role of the Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards in fostering a culture of transparency and robust corporate disclosures. These awards help strengthen corporate governance and provide stakeholders with critical insights into the ethical integrity and financial health of companies.”

Farrukh Rahman, President of ICAP stated, “The Best Corporate Report Awards stand as a testament to our collective commitment to excellence in corporate reporting and financial transparency. Annual reports serve as the window to an entity, reflecting its past performance, outlining future opportunities, and showcasing a company’s sustainable approach to performance and value creation for stakeholders.”

Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President of ICMA International, explained, “Sustainability is no longer an option — it is a necessity. Balancing profitability with social responsibility is essential for building a future that is equitable and sustainable for all. These awards celebrate companies that have successfully integrated sustainability into their core strategies, showcasing leadership in innovation, resilience, and responsible governance.

