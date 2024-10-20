AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-20

ICMA, ICAP present corporate report awards

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) proudly present the Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards (BCSRA) 2023. The prestigious awards ceremony took place at the historic Shahi Qila, Lahore, on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The event was graced by Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), who served as the Chief Guest. His participation underscores the pivotal role of corporate reporting in strengthening investor confidence and promoting transparency in Pakistan’s corporate sector.

Akif Saeed remarked, “I am pleased to acknowledge the role of the Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards in fostering a culture of transparency and robust corporate disclosures. These awards help strengthen corporate governance and provide stakeholders with critical insights into the ethical integrity and financial health of companies.”

Farrukh Rahman, President of ICAP stated, “The Best Corporate Report Awards stand as a testament to our collective commitment to excellence in corporate reporting and financial transparency. Annual reports serve as the window to an entity, reflecting its past performance, outlining future opportunities, and showcasing a company’s sustainable approach to performance and value creation for stakeholders.”

Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President of ICMA International, explained, “Sustainability is no longer an option — it is a necessity. Balancing profitability with social responsibility is essential for building a future that is equitable and sustainable for all. These awards celebrate companies that have successfully integrated sustainability into their core strategies, showcasing leadership in innovation, resilience, and responsible governance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICAP ICMA

Comments

200 characters

ICMA, ICAP present corporate report awards

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

Progress in medical device production: Import bill may significantly go down: TDAP CEO

Q1 mobile phones import down 18.93pc to $246.47m YoY

NA, Senate sessions adjourned

TDS undergoes policy shift: FBR now targeting wholesale, posh areas’ markets

FBR registers 9,290 Tier-I retailers with POS till Oct

Uploading of 2nd clarification: Explanation sought from SC deputy, assistant registrars

Read more stories