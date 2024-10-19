AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-19

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: The latest data from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) highlights a grim scenario, revealing a deepening crisis in Pakistan’s cotton industry.

As of October 15, 2024, the PCGA reports a total cotton arrival of 3,101,743 bales, a stark contrast to the 5,996,086 bales recorded on the same date in 2023—reflecting a sharp 48.26% decline in production compared to last year.

In Punjab, 1,185,647 bales have been produced so far this year, compared to 2,543,100 bales by this time last year, representing a 53.38% drop.

Similarly, Sindh’s production has fallen from 3,452,986 bales in 2023 to 1,916,096 bales in 2024, marking a 44.52% decrease. In Balochistan, 94,850 bales have been reported this year.

Weekly Cotton Review: PCGA predicts 60pc decline in production; prices remain stable

According to Head of Technology Transfer Department, Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan Sajid Mahmood these figures paint a dire picture of the continued decline in cotton production, which poses significant threats to Pakistan’s economy and agricultural sector.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Jassu Mal Leemani, Chairman of the PCGA, has undertaken urgent initiatives aimed at reviving and promoting cotton production for the upcoming 2025 season. He has already begun engaging with stakeholders to devise comprehensive strategies.

However, the pressing question remains: Can Pakistan’s cotton industry reclaim its former glory under the current challenges?

Today, cotton farming is significantly less profitable than competing crops such as sugarcane, maize, rice, and sesame. Farmers are neither provided with a support price nor are they offered subsidies on agricultural inputs, and the absence of an organized market system further exacerbates their challenges. Exploitation by middlemen and commission agents continues to impose financial burdens on growers.

Adding to these economic challenges, the cotton crop is severely impacted by climate change, extreme heat, heat waves, torrential rains, and pests such as whitefly, pink bollworm, and cotton leaf curl virus.

Neither the federal government nor the private sector has allocated adequate research funding to combat these issues. As a result, cotton production and the area under cultivation have been steadily shrinking.

While Dr. Jassu Mal Leemani’s proactive efforts are commendable, the road ahead remains fraught with obstacles. It remains to be seen how effectively these challenges can be overcome. We hope his initiatives lead to success, and Pakistan’s cotton industry can once again achieve stability and growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Cotton prices cotton crop PCGA Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association cotton production agricultural sector cotton sector Cotton industry PCGA reports

Comments

200 characters

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories