Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

LAHORE: The latest data from the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) highlights a grim scenario, revealing a deepening crisis in Pakistan’s cotton industry.

As of October 15, 2024, the PCGA reports a total cotton arrival of 3,101,743 bales, a stark contrast to the 5,996,086 bales recorded on the same date in 2023—reflecting a sharp 48.26% decline in production compared to last year.

In Punjab, 1,185,647 bales have been produced so far this year, compared to 2,543,100 bales by this time last year, representing a 53.38% drop.

Similarly, Sindh’s production has fallen from 3,452,986 bales in 2023 to 1,916,096 bales in 2024, marking a 44.52% decrease. In Balochistan, 94,850 bales have been reported this year.

Weekly Cotton Review: PCGA predicts 60pc decline in production; prices remain stable

According to Head of Technology Transfer Department, Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan Sajid Mahmood these figures paint a dire picture of the continued decline in cotton production, which poses significant threats to Pakistan’s economy and agricultural sector.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Jassu Mal Leemani, Chairman of the PCGA, has undertaken urgent initiatives aimed at reviving and promoting cotton production for the upcoming 2025 season. He has already begun engaging with stakeholders to devise comprehensive strategies.

However, the pressing question remains: Can Pakistan’s cotton industry reclaim its former glory under the current challenges?

Today, cotton farming is significantly less profitable than competing crops such as sugarcane, maize, rice, and sesame. Farmers are neither provided with a support price nor are they offered subsidies on agricultural inputs, and the absence of an organized market system further exacerbates their challenges. Exploitation by middlemen and commission agents continues to impose financial burdens on growers.

Adding to these economic challenges, the cotton crop is severely impacted by climate change, extreme heat, heat waves, torrential rains, and pests such as whitefly, pink bollworm, and cotton leaf curl virus.

Neither the federal government nor the private sector has allocated adequate research funding to combat these issues. As a result, cotton production and the area under cultivation have been steadily shrinking.

While Dr. Jassu Mal Leemani’s proactive efforts are commendable, the road ahead remains fraught with obstacles. It remains to be seen how effectively these challenges can be overcome. We hope his initiatives lead to success, and Pakistan’s cotton industry can once again achieve stability and growth.

