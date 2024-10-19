Controversial law: Now an opposition split adds to political conundrum

ISLAMABAD: Despite tall claims emitted in a hurling manner in accentuation of the finalisation of the thoroughly controversial 26th constitutional amendment, the reality produced by echelons of opposition yielded the exposure of a totally manifested divide on this utmost vary matter.

Minutes after Raja Pervez Ashraf of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) who is heading the special parliamentary panel, claimed that the committee finalised the ‘controversial’ draft of the bill, unanimously, both Shahida Akhtar Ali of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Amir Dogar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who are the members of the committee, sped away from the huddle “placing the drafted substances of their respective tied under their armpits.”

Dogar told reporters that Raja is telling a white lie, as he and Shahida Akhtar Ali, left the meeting with the drafts of their respective parties, adding Pervez Ashraf planted a fake story in the media about building consensus on the controversial draft. Senator Aimal Wali Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) also left the meeting of the committee, terming the draft of the bill highly controversial.

However, Khurshid Shah declared that the special committee of the parliament has “unanimously” approved the draft of the proposed constitutional amendment during its final meeting.

He said that the draft will be presented at the cabinet meeting.

Shah insisted that the draft was approved with “consensus”, and notably, the committee reached an agreement to allow overseas Pakistanis to contest elections. However, proposals from some coalition parties were excluded from the draft.

The sources said that ANP boycotted the meeting, and both PTI and JUI-F members opposed the controversial draft tooth nail.

ANP’s proposal to rename Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as “Pakhtunkhwa” was dropped from the amendment, prompting ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan to walkout from the meeting.

Despite the objections, the committee, which included key PML-N leaders like Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Nazeer Tarar, and others, moved forward with the joint draft.

A special parliamentary committee formed last month has the representation of all parties, including the PTI. Various proposals have been discussed by the committee, with the PPP having made its draft public on October 11, following which it reached a consensus with the JUI-F.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khursheed Shah said that “the committee has unanimously accepted the bill that was presented today [Friday].”

He said the draft was now sent to the federal cabinet for approval. To a question about the package being presented in parliament on Friday, he said that that would only happen after the cabinet passes it.

