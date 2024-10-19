Battling acute malnutrition

EDITORIAL: In a world wracked by conflict, severe food shortages, climate catastrophes and poorly funded healthcare systems, it is little wonder that wasting, or acute malnutrition, continues to pose a grave threat to the lives of millions of children worldwide.

This was highlighted in some detail by Unicef’s dire warning issued on October 15, revealing that globally nearly two million children suffering from severe wasting –- defined as low-weight-for-height due to inadequate and poor quality food intake -– are at risk of death due to funding shortages for life-saving Ready-to-use-Therapeutic-Food (RUTF) to treat acute malnutrition.

Alarmingly, Pakistan is among the 12 hardest hit countries in this regard as it could run out of its stock of the vital RUTF by March next year if efforts to replenish the supply of this critical resource aren’t taken immediately.

Out of the 786,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition in the country, only about one-third have received the RUTF treatment, leaving 524,000 children still at considerable risk to their lives.

The crisis appears particularly acute in Sindh as around 98 percent of children under two years of age in the province are not receiving the minimum acceptable diets required for growth and development, according to information shared by Unicef back in August.

For acutely malnourished children, RUTF –- a nutrient-rich paste that treats severe wasting in children under five –- is crucial for their survival and recovery, and to ensure its steady supply, governmental health bodies, both at the federal and provincial levels must spring into action to secure the $11.9 million funding required to acquire 300,000 cartons of this essential item to address its shortage, and then maintain glitch-free distribution channels countrywide.

Apart from this much-needed urgent step, what is also clearly required are longer term measures that go to the root of the crisis, so that severe wasting among children can be prevented from raising its ugly head in the first place. The fact remains that malnutrition among children can be directly traced back to lack of proper maternal nutrition, something which is fundamental to both maternal and child well-being.

Children born to malnourished mothers are at greater risk of acute malnutrition, cognitive limitations, weakened immunity, and a higher likelihood of illness and mortality throughout their lives. According to figures cited in Pakistan Maternal Nutrition Strategy 2022-27, 18 percent of married women of reproductive age suffer from nutrient deficiencies, leading to 44 percent of children experiencing stunted growth.

From insufficient household food security and poor access to quality healthcare, to food systems that are clearly falling short in delivering sufficient and diverse diets for women and children, these factors are collectively exacerbating the malnutrition crisis.

On top of that, patriarchal structures prevalent in many households ensure that there is discrimination in the way food and resources are allocated to women and girls. Ultimately, it is poverty, gender inequality, low education levels, and the limited autonomy of women in making decisions regarding their reproductive health that serve as significant barriers to addressing acute malnutrition.

In order to overcome the challenge posed by severe wasting among children, a multi-faceted approach is essential. Apart from strengthening access to quality healthcare services to provide critical maternal and child health support, urgent efforts are required to improve access to nutritious foods by enhancing local food systems and agricultural practices in order to ensure food security at the household level.

It is also important to realise that promoting education, particularly for women and girls, empowers families to make informed dietary and life choices. Finally, addressing gender inequality and ensuring equitable distribution of resources can significantly improve nutrition outcomes, which can help foster a healthier future for our children.

