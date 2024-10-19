AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FTO visits FPCCI, assures to resolve taxpayer’s problems

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2024 07:33am

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh and Vice President and Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz said that the work of the Federal Tax Ombudsman is to investigate complaints of tax mismanagement promptly, fairly and independently to resolve and redress any injustice done to taxpayers by the actions of the tax officials of the Federal Board of Revenue.

A favourable environment for business should be created, if the business is done, the government will get tax and revenue.

FPCCI Office Bearers expressed these views on the occasion of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah's visit to the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore.

They suggested that a focal person be appointed by the Federal Tax Ombudsman who will be in touch with the Federal Tax Ombudsman. The focal person will act as a bridge to effectively raise and resolve the issues of Customs agents and taxpayers. FPCCI is always trying to find solutions to the problems of Customs to take its commercial sector on the path of further development.

Customs agents and taxpayers were informed about the problems faced, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah assured to solve the problems.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah said that it is our job to solve the problem of tax payment. Whatever case comes to us, it is solved. Regional trade is important. Trade with India and Iran should be restored but there is no immediate possibility. He further said that if any businessmen have been given wrong notices and not heard properly, let us know and we will resolve the issue immediately.

