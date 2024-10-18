Ramzan Sugar Mill case against Shehbaz, sons transferred to AC court

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday transferred a Ramzan Sugar Mill reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his sons to Anti-Corruption (AC) court.

The court referred the case to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in light of the amendments in the NAB Act.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor asked the court to transfer the case to the AC court as there was no objection on moving the reference to the AC court.

The court also allowed Hamza Shehbaz’s request for one-day exemption from attendance.

In September 2022, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reopened the reference against PML-N president and former premier Shehbaz Sharif.

The anti-corruption establishment sent back 116 corruption references against prominent personalities to the accountability courts in Lahore including Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif after the amendments.

On September 15 last, the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments on a plea of former chairman PTI.

The FIA had booked PM Shehbaz his sons Hamza, and Salman Shehbaz in November 2020 for financial fraud.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz being the Punjab chief minister and his son Hamza with the abetment and connivance of each other caused a loss to national exchequer of rupees 213 million by committing the offence of misuse of authority.

It said Shehbaz had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in district Chiniot primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons- Hamza and Suleman.

