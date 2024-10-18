AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

Ramzan Sugar Mill case against Shehbaz, sons transferred to AC court

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday transferred a Ramzan Sugar Mill reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his sons to Anti-Corruption (AC) court.

The court referred the case to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in light of the amendments in the NAB Act.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor asked the court to transfer the case to the AC court as there was no objection on moving the reference to the AC court.

The court also allowed Hamza Shehbaz’s request for one-day exemption from attendance.

In September 2022, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reopened the reference against PML-N president and former premier Shehbaz Sharif.

The anti-corruption establishment sent back 116 corruption references against prominent personalities to the accountability courts in Lahore including Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif after the amendments.

On September 15 last, the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments on a plea of former chairman PTI.

The FIA had booked PM Shehbaz his sons Hamza, and Salman Shehbaz in November 2020 for financial fraud.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz being the Punjab chief minister and his son Hamza with the abetment and connivance of each other caused a loss to national exchequer of rupees 213 million by committing the offence of misuse of authority.

It said Shehbaz had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in district Chiniot primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons- Hamza and Suleman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ramzan Sugar Mill case AC court

Comments

200 characters

Ramzan Sugar Mill case against Shehbaz, sons transferred to AC court

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Forex reserves up $64m to $16.11bn

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

Tax returns filed by CFOs: FBR lifts affidavit filing condition

Read more stories