PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

LAHORE: The top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) met at Jati Umrah residence of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, to discuss the proposed 26th constitutional amendment.

The PML-N President had invited the country’s top leadership at his residence where they had dinner and also discussed various matters.

Constitutional amendments: PPP, JUI-F reach consensus over proposed draft

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Jati Umra residence along with party delegation. Separately, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari also reached Jati Umra to discuss the constitutional amendment and the country’s political situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024