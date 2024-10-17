AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Crackdown intensified against corrupt elements within Lesco

Published 17 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) has launched a crackdown on corrupt elements within its ranks. Under the directives of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, Customer Services Director Sarwar Mughal has taken swift action against corrupt officials.

As per details, SDO Ichra Sub-Division Salahuddin was terminated for mistreating consumers and over billing, and XEN rural Kasur Mian Muhammad Amin was downgraded to SDO for three years due to poor performance. Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider has vowed to take strict action against corrupt officials, ensuring no leniency.

Haider emphasized that corrupt and negligent officials harm the organization’s reputation and cause financial losses to the national exchequer. He said the move is a significant step towards accountability.

