Call for economic empowerment of women

LAHORE: An inspiring interactive session by 'Women on Board' featured Aasia Saail Khan, a member of the Prime Minister’s Steering Committee for the SMEs Authority, as the keynote speaker calling for economic empowerment of women.

Aasia shared her remarkable journey as a single mother, entrepreneur, and businesswoman, emphasizing the critical role of women in driving the national economy. She highlighted the importance of financial independence and breaking the corporate ‘glass ceiling’ encouraging women to assert their presence in both professional and personal spaces.

Aasia passionately addressed the need for mindful upbringing of sons to reshape gender dynamics and called on women to create their own safe spaces, assert boundaries, and demand their right to safety.

She further stressed the power of women’s networks and support groups to foster growth, celebrate achievements, and create opportunities for one another.

The session deeply resonated with the attendees, who sought her guidance on overcoming challenges in the workplace and within families. They discussed issues of empowerment and the significance of creating a collaborative environment. Aasia’s words left a lasting impact, inspiring the women to embrace leadership roles and aim for autonomy in their careers.

‘Women on Board’ plans to continue these empowering initiatives, offering regular meetings, workshops, and networking events to help women achieve their full potential and create safe, inclusive workplaces.

