AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-17

Call for economic empowerment of women

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: An inspiring interactive session by 'Women on Board' featured Aasia Saail Khan, a member of the Prime Minister’s Steering Committee for the SMEs Authority, as the keynote speaker calling for economic empowerment of women.

Aasia shared her remarkable journey as a single mother, entrepreneur, and businesswoman, emphasizing the critical role of women in driving the national economy. She highlighted the importance of financial independence and breaking the corporate ‘glass ceiling’ encouraging women to assert their presence in both professional and personal spaces.

Aasia passionately addressed the need for mindful upbringing of sons to reshape gender dynamics and called on women to create their own safe spaces, assert boundaries, and demand their right to safety.

She further stressed the power of women’s networks and support groups to foster growth, celebrate achievements, and create opportunities for one another.

The session deeply resonated with the attendees, who sought her guidance on overcoming challenges in the workplace and within families. They discussed issues of empowerment and the significance of creating a collaborative environment. Aasia’s words left a lasting impact, inspiring the women to embrace leadership roles and aim for autonomy in their careers.

‘Women on Board’ plans to continue these empowering initiatives, offering regular meetings, workshops, and networking events to help women achieve their full potential and create safe, inclusive workplaces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SMEs women empowerment businesswomen economic empowerment

Comments

200 characters

Call for economic empowerment of women

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PPP, PML-N, JUI-F leaders discuss proposed amendment

Read more stories