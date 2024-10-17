AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

President summons NA and Senate sessions today

Naveed Butt Published 17 Oct, 2024 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned separate sessions of National Assembly and Senate today (Thursday) to seek approval for the proposed constitutional amendments for establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court.

According to the President’s Secretariat Press Wing on Wednesday, the National Assembly session is scheduled for October 17 on Thursday at 4:00 pm, while the Senate session will be held earlier at the same day at 3:00 pm.

President Zardari summoned both parliamentary sessions in accordance with Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Members of the National Assembly and the Senate from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been directed to ensure their participation in the parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have reached an agreement on a draft for proposed constitutional amendments.

Both parties announced that they will soon meet with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif to secure a broader consensus on the amendments.

