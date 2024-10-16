AGL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.56%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
DFML 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
DGKC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
FCCL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.98%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.25 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.84%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
MLCF 37.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.02%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.96%)
OGDC 169.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.22%)
PRL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SEARL 60.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TOMCL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.31%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TREET 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
UNITY 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,142 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,453 Increased By 219.3 (0.81%)
KSE100 86,195 Increased By 354.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 27,244 Increased By 10.2 (0.04%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain delays start of series opener between India and New Zealand

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 12:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: Rain delayed the start of the first Test between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, with bad weather forecast throughout the week in the south Indian city of Bengaluru.

The series, which also features matches in Pune and Mumbai, is part of the World Test Championship.

India are looking to beat the 2021 champions and improve their chances of making a third consecutive final in June next year.

New Zealand are without batting mainstay Kane Williamson for the opening match due to a groin injury sustained during the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka, and pace bowler Ben Sears was ruled out of the series with a knee injury.

New Zealand’s Latham promises ‘no fear’ as he takes charge for India Tests

The match marks Tom Latham’s first assignment as the new permanent captain of the Black Caps after he took over from Tim Southee earlier this month.

Rohit Sharma’s India, fresh from beating Bangladesh 2-0, are looking to win their 19th straight series on home soil since a 2-1 defeat by England in 2012.

Sri Lanka Rohit Sharma Tom Latham ICC World Test Championship India vs new zealand test

Comments

200 characters

Rain delays start of series opener between India and New Zealand

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

Israeli strike rocks Beirut after US says it opposes scope of air assault

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

New record high: gold price hits Rs277,200 per tola in Pakistan

Oil steadies after sharp fall, Middle East uncertainty persists

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Read more stories