Rain delays start of series opener between India and New Zealand

BENGALURU: Rain delayed the start of the first Test between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, with bad weather forecast throughout the week in the south Indian city of Bengaluru.

The series, which also features matches in Pune and Mumbai, is part of the World Test Championship.

India are looking to beat the 2021 champions and improve their chances of making a third consecutive final in June next year.

New Zealand are without batting mainstay Kane Williamson for the opening match due to a groin injury sustained during the 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka, and pace bowler Ben Sears was ruled out of the series with a knee injury.

New Zealand’s Latham promises ‘no fear’ as he takes charge for India Tests

The match marks Tom Latham’s first assignment as the new permanent captain of the Black Caps after he took over from Tim Southee earlier this month.

Rohit Sharma’s India, fresh from beating Bangladesh 2-0, are looking to win their 19th straight series on home soil since a 2-1 defeat by England in 2012.