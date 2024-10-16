AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.73%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
FCCL 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
HUBC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.73%)
HUMNL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
NBP 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
OGDC 167.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.27%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.76%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.83%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
UNITY 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.28%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,183 Increased By 31.8 (0.35%)
BR30 27,271 Increased By 36.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 86,338 Increased By 497.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 27,289 Increased By 55.2 (0.2%)
Markets Print 2024-10-16

Nikkei hits multi-month peak on Wall Street boost

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose above the 40,000-point level on Tuesday, to touch a three-month high, as Wall Street’s strong finish overnight and a weaker yen buoyed investor sentiment.

The Nikkei hit 40,257.34, its highest since July 18, after Japanese markets reopened following a public holiday on Monday.

The benchmark index eased in the afternoon to close 0.8% higher at 39,910.55, securing a fourth straight session of gains. The broader Topix rose 0.6% to end at 2,723.57.

Wall Street ended higher on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posting fresh record finishes.

Shares of AI darling Nvidia rose to a record close as semiconductor stocks outperformed.

That helped lift Japan’s chip-related shares, with heavyweights Tokyo Electron and Advantest rising 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank, whose subsidiary Arm Holdings climbed overnight, surged 5.8%.

Lasertec Corp rose 6.6%, the most on the index.

Japanese equities were also supported by a softer yen, which tends to boost exporters’ overseas earnings when repatriated.

The yen was not far off Monday’s low of 149.98 per US dollar, its lowest level since early August.

Along with the weaker yen, which is expected to have benefited Japanese firms this quarter, some companies like Fast Retailing have set a positive tone by posting record earnings, said Sean Teo, a sales trader at Saxo Singapore.

Wall Street Nikkei share Japan Nikkei share

