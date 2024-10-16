‘Constitutional court’ part of party’s manifesto, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court has been a part of the party’s manifesto since 2007 elections after the Charter of Democracy in 2006. In a message on X (Twitter) on Tuesday, the PPP chairman also attached the relevant portions of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) and the party’s manifestos of 2013 and 2024.

The PPP chairman wrote, “The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms including but not limited to establishing federal constitutional courts. Please see attached relevant sections of 2006 Charter of Democracy, 2013 manifesto and 2024 election manifesto.”

Bilawal further stated, “While many of today’s opponents have supported this reform in the past. Their opposition today is based on personal likes and dislikes or partisan positions on the politics of the moment. Our permanent party position for almost 2 decades now has remained consistent.

Our representatives elected in every election under my Chairmanship of this party have been given the mandate by the people of Pakistan to establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024