Free travel for special persons holding ‘Himmat Card’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced free travelling for special persons. Persons holding the Himmat Card can now travel free on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus Service.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt and Minister of Transport Bilal Akbar Khan inaugurated the free travel facility at the Orange Line Metro Station.

Talking to the media, Sohail Shaukat Butt said, “This facility will be available seven days a week, significantly reducing travel difficulties faced by special persons. The true embodiment of the state of Madina is today's Punjab. To witness the state of Madina, look at the Himmat Card," he added.

He said, “The opposition should learn from Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Only a compassionate Chief Minister like Maryam Nawaz can hold the hands of persons with disabilities.” The Minister said: “The state is like a mother, and the Punjab government is fulfilling this role admirably through the Himmat Card."

