Indonesia’s Sept exports up 6.44% y/y, below forecast

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s exports rose 6.44% on a yearly basis in September to $22.08 billion, official data showed on Tuesday, slower than the 8% growth expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Exports from resource-rich Indonesia have recently recovered from a period when export values fell sharply due to declining global commodity prices.

In September, shipments of coal rose 15% from a year earlier, while exports of agriculture and forestry products jumped almost 39%, bolstering the overall increase.

The September trade data comes as Bank Indonesia (BI) is holding a two-day meeting to review monetary policy settings, with the outcome to be announced on Wednesday.

Economists expect BI will leave interest rates unchanged amid receding expectations of aggressive US monetary easing. Statistics Indonesia is due to release data on imports and the trade balance later on Tuesday.