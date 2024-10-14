Women’s T20 World Cup: New Zealand blaze to semis with massive win over Pakistan

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 54 runs to knock them out of the semifinal race at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

In response to New Zealand’s 111 target, Pakistan were bundled out for just 56 runs in the 11.4 overs.

With the massive win, The White Ferns knocked both Pakistan and India out of the semifinal race.

Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

Pakistan did well for the first part of the game, restricting New Zealand to just 110-6 in the 20 overs.

However, they failed to chase it down, losing half the side in the powerplay.

From the word go, the match was a tough grind for Fatima Sana-led Pakistan as they lost six wickets in the first 10 overs, including the seasoned Nida Dar.

The struggle continued as Pakistan saw only two players reach double digits: Muneeba Ali, who notched up 15 runs off 11 balls, and Captain Sana herself, scoring 21 from 23 deliveries.

Women’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs

A quartet of Pakistani batters, including opener Aliya Riaz, couldn’t even scratch the scoreboard. On the bowling front for New Zealand, Amelia Kerr was the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets, while Eden Carson snagged two.

Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, and Fran Jones each claimed one wicket, dismantling the Pakistan lineup. New Zealand, having won the coin toss, chose to bat and set a target of 111, losing six wickets along the way.

Captain Fatima Sana, back in action after a personal loss, led her team with vigour during New Zealand’s innings.

The Kiwi top scorer was Suzie Bates, who made 28 runs, followed by Brooke Halliday with 22, and Sophie Devine contributing 19 runs.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was spearheaded by Nashra Sandhu, who took three wickets for 18 runs. Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, and Sadia Iqbal each took a wicket, setting up a chase of 111 runs for their team.