Business & Finance Print 2024-10-14

2nd edition of ‘Boom up Korea 2024’: Pakistani firms to participate

Press Release Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: The KOTRA Karachi office has announced that a delegation of 41 Pakistani companies will participate in the prestigious second edition of Boom up Korea 2024.

The delegation represents a diverse range of industries, including materials, parts & components, bio-medical, automotive, EV, defense, ICT, and consumer goods, with the majority of participants hailing from Pakistan’s automobile sector.

Since its inception in 2010, Boom up Korea has become South Korea’s leading international B2B platform, achieving over $100 million in deals each year. This year’s event, the largest of its kind in Korea, will bring together buyers from 587 companies across 63 countries, alongside more than 3,000 Korean companies. It offers an excellent opportunity for Pakistani businesses to connect with potential partners, explore new markets, and showcase their products and services to a global audience.

The event presents a unique opportunity for Pakistani companies across various sectors to explore Korea’s diverse range of innovative products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

South Korean companies Pakistani companies Pakistani firms KOTRA Karachi office Boom up Korea 2024

