SCO summit: PBF leader highlights importance of national interest

KARACHI: Captain Abdul Rashid Abro, a central leader of the Pakistan Business Forum and former Vice President of FPCCI, stated that during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, leaders of all political parties in the country should set aside their differences and unite for the greater national interest and to present a positive image of Pakistan.

He said currently, foreign investors are considering visiting Pakistan, and the recent successful visit of the Saudi delegation is also a step forward towards strengthening the country’s economy.

Captain Abdul Rashid Abro emphasized that the visit of Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Investment, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, will not only enhance mutual trade between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan but will also attract Saudi investors towards new investments in Pakistan. This visit aims to promote investments in various sectors including trade, economic relations, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and textiles, and positive outcomes are expected. He stated that the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will open new avenues for the prosperity of both countries.

Captain Abdul Rashid Abro also highlighted the importance of hosting the SCO Summit in Pakistan, mentioning that heads of state or their representatives from many significant countries will participate. In these circumstances, all political parties should prioritize the betterment of Pakistan by supporting the government to ensure the success of the conference. The SCO Summit holds strong potential for creating investment opportunities in the country, which will strengthen Pakistan’s economy.

