‘Israel’s ultimate target – Iran’

Published 13 Oct, 2024

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor by this writer carried on Friday and yesterday. In the short term, Israel is likely to intensify targeted strikes on Iranian military installations, nuclear facilities, and proxy forces in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon to disrupt Iran’s influence and limit its ability to transfer weapons to its proxies.

It may also escalate cyber warfare operations, such as sabotage attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, similar to the Stuxnet virus incident. Additionally, Israel will increase intelligence-gathering efforts to identify and eliminate high-value targets within Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated militias to weaken Iran’s offensive capabilities swiftly.

In the medium term, Israel will focus on weakening Iran’s proxy networks by continuing military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon, pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq, and Hamas in Gaza.

Strengthening regional alliances with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain will also be a priority, as these countries share concerns about Iran’s regional ambitions.

Moreover, Israel will actively engage with the international community, particularly the US, to maintain or increase sanctions on Iran to cripple its economy and limit its military funding.

Qamar Bashir

