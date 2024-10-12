Gandapur visits ‘Aman Jirga’ venue

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Friday, paid a visit to the venue of the Aman Jirga being organised in district Khyber to take stock of the security and other arrangements for it.

Provincial government representatives, high ups of the relevant divisional and district administration and police officers were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the security and other arrangements for the Jirga.

He directed the administration to take immediate steps for providing all necessary facilities for the Jirga, adding that water, temporary washrooms, lighting, medical camps, and other essential facilities must be provided on priority basis further directing them to provide five thousand blankets for the Jirga participants.

