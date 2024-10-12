PRA initiates inspections of restaurants

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a series of inspections across various restaurants in Lahore to ensure compliance with registration and tax regulations.

Under the directives of the Commissioner PRA Lahore, enforcement officers are actively verifying the registration status of restaurants in the city. This initiative aims to bring unregistered businesses into the tax net and promote transparency.

In line with these efforts, show-cause notices have been issued to several restaurants that have failed to register with the PRA, urging them to regularize their status. Registered restaurants found to be non-compliant in tax payments have also received show-cause notices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024