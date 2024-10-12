Markets Print 2024-10-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 11, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 11, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 85,483.40
High: 85,750.19
Low: 84,774.46
Net Change: 30.18
Volume (000): 295,019
Value (000): 20,705,571
Makt Cap (000) 2,664,629,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,101.18
NET CH (-) 88.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,264.38
NET CH (+) 37.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,662.72
NET CH (+) 15.55
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,924.44
NET CH (-) 589.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,288.89
NET CH (+) 9.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,958.84
NET CH (-) 2.69
------------------------------------
As on: 11- October -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments