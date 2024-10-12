KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 11, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 85,483.40 High: 85,750.19 Low: 84,774.46 Net Change: 30.18 Volume (000): 295,019 Value (000): 20,705,571 Makt Cap (000) 2,664,629,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,101.18 NET CH (-) 88.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,264.38 NET CH (+) 37.24 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,662.72 NET CH (+) 15.55 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,924.44 NET CH (-) 589.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,288.89 NET CH (+) 9.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,958.84 NET CH (-) 2.69 ------------------------------------ As on: 11- October -2024 ====================================

