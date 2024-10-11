AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs2,700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 04:30pm

After decreasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan surged on Friday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs2,700, clocking in at Rs273,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs234,825 after it recorded an increase of Rs2,315, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs271,200.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per the APGJSA, the rate was at $2,640 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and up by $27 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

