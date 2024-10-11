AGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
World

Iran says ready to ‘defend sovereignty’ against Israel attack

AFP Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 03:08pm

TEHRAN: Iran said it is “fully prepared to defend its sovereignty” if its arch-foe Israel attacks as it has threatened to do in response to a barrage of about 200 missiles.

The Islamic republic launched the missiles at Israel on October 1 in retaliation for the killing of two of its closest allies, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, along with an Iranian general.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed this week that his country’s response would be “deadly, precise and surprising”.

Gulf states must not allow use of airspace against Iran, Iranian official says

In an address to the UN Security Council on Thursday, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the Islamic republic “stands fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression targeting its vital interests and security”.

Iran, he said, was not seeking “war or escalation” but would exercise its “inherent right to self-defence fully in line with international law and will notify the Security Council of its legitimate response”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said meanwhile in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic on Thursday that “we do not want a war”, but “we are not afraid of it, and we will be ready for any scenario”.

The warnings come against the backdrop of a war between Israel and Iran-allied Palestinian group Hamas that has been raging for more than a year and has expanded to include Lebanon in recent weeks.

Iranian leader Khamenei calls on Muslims to confront Israel

“Lebanon stands on the brink of a humanitarian collapse, and the international community must not allow this catastrophe to worsen,” Iran’s UN representative Iravani said.

Iran Iranian Revolutionary Guards Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh Iran Israel war Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi Iranian nuclear Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

